Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ease o doing business: Osinbajo commends SON

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has commended the efforts of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for promoting the Federal Government’s initiative on the “Ease of doing Business”. Osinbajo gave the commendation in a statement issued by Mr Bola Fashina, the Head of Public Relations of SON in Abuja on Saturday. The acting president spoke at the recent Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ClP inic held in Calabar on Friday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

