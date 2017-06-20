Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

East Africa: Refugee Crisis – Uganda Washes Its Hands and Becomes a Donor – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

East Africa: Refugee Crisis – Uganda Washes Its Hands and Becomes a Donor
AllAfrica.com
It is significant that Uganda, recorded as one of the poor countries of the world, is a major safe haven and popular destination for refugees on the African continent. Providing for 1.2 million people is no mean feat. Why, you may ask is a country
World Refugee Day: 65.6m people forced from their homesEyewitness News
We're not feeding refugees and ignoring starving Ugandans, Minister OnekKFM

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.