Ebola outbreak in Congo under control- Minister

Democratic Republic of Congo has not recorded a new case of Ebola in the last 21 days, the maximum incubation period for the disease, and is now in a phase of heightened surveillance, the health minister said on Friday. “At this stage, we can say that the spread of the epidemic has been brought under control, and that’s thanks to the quality of national and international experts dispatched to the zone,” Oly Kalenga told reporters in the capital Kinshasa. Ilunga said that authorities have confirmed four cases, up from two previously, and that three other cases are considered probable.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

