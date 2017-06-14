Ebonyi communal killings; Umahi threatens to dethrone traditional rulers, town union President

Obinna Ogbonnaya

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi yesterday threatened to dethrone any traditional ruler and town union presidents of communities who promote, instigate and support communal/land dispute that leads to killings of innocent citizens and burning of houses.

Gov Umahi expressed regret that instead of being peace ambassadors, some traditional rulers, town union presidents and individuals have chosen to encourage crisis in their localities, describing it as unacceptable and sabotage against the people and government.

The state Governor who spoke while addressing stakeholders of Okporojo and Ogiri villages, Oso-Edda in Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi state was coming on the heels of the killings and destruction of properties worth millions of niara by the 2 communities.

The people of Ogiri who were badly hit by the land dispute leadership gathered have all deserted the village.

Accessing the level of damages at the scene Umahi who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe condemned the carnage and destruction in ogiri village.

He ordered the local government area to take over the disputed land immediately and cultivate rice crops on the 85 hectares swamp land to prevent the two parties from coming near the land any more.

“This administration should not be taken for weakness. The people should not for any reason go to provoke wars where people should be doing their normal business because they think government should wade in and pay compensation for destructions and loss of lives”, he said.

Addressing Governor Umahi who was accompanied on the occasion by security chiefs and team of policemen, soldiers and DSS, Chairman of the local government Chief Eni Uduma Chima explained that the two communities have been living peacefully and expressed shock at the crisis which he said claimed many lives.

He lamented that the Internally Displaced Persons in the crisis who are taking refuge in different communities within and outside the local government have been receiving various attacks, describing it as unfortunate

