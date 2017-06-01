Ebonyi/ CR Communal Clashes: 4 Killed In Ebonyi, 1000 Displaced

The lingering communal crisis between the people of Ofunakpa Inyimagu

community in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state and their

neighbors of Nsobo community in Obubara council area of Cross River

state has taken another dimension following the killing of four

indigenes of Ebonyi community and the displacement of more than 1000

women and children in the communal clashes.

Leadership gathered that the bone of contention has been the land

dispute between the 2 communities which witnessed the first attack and

truce in 1984.

Our correspondent who visited the community yesterday observed that

the community is now a ghost of itself as only police men were sighted

at two strategic points in the once bubbling village.

At the boundary it was also observed that more than 50 houses were

burnt down while others were looted and as well vandalised by the

attackers. Some of the burnt items including cars, motorcycles, yam

barn and other sundry materials littered the areas.

At the refugee camp located at Ofunakpa Community Secondary School,

Leadership met malnourished women, children including men and youths

who are currently taking refuge in the school as their houses were all

burnt down.

In an interview with the village head of the community, Mr. Nwofurakpa

Emmanuel explained that the crisis erupted on April 4th 2017 when at

about 8.00am their neighbouring community attacked their people with

various dangerous materials which led to the death of the first

victim.

The village Head said that when his people came to inquiry what was

wrong, the Nsobo people reinforced, came in the company of heavily

armed security personnel, who susceptibly gave them cover while they

attacked the community and sacked them from their houses without ant

resist.

’’While the unwarranted attack lasted, four people from our community

were in the process killed and their corpses taken away by the

attackers’’.

The Village Head expressed regret that since the attack, the people of

the community has been displaced and unable to go to their farms and

called on the state and federal authorities to investigate the matter,

more so come to the rescue of the Internally Displaced indigenes of

the community.

Head Master of the community secondary school where the refugees

camped, Mr. Agwu Stephen said that their attackers were inhuman as

they not only killed their people but also roasted and ate their meat.

The Head Master explained that the Nsobo people are indigenes of Cross

River State who were on grounds of pity allocated plots of land within

their community only for them to turn around and start claiming

ownership of the land.

“As we speak our people are refugees for the good they did. But I

strongly sususpect foul play on the part of the security personnel

that accompanied them while they attacked us. Right now our village of

over 5000 people is a ghost town, we can’t go to farms, we can’t go to

school”, he stated.

