Ebonyi & Cross River Communities allegedly Clash over Land Dispute with 20 People reported Dead

The Ofenekom community in Obubra Local Government area of Cross River State is said to have invaded the neighboring community of Izzi in Ebonyi State leaving at least 20 people dead and many properties destroyed. Although the cause of the clash cannot be stated, the two communities have however had recurring conflict over land disputes. […]

The post Ebonyi & Cross River Communities allegedly Clash over Land Dispute with 20 People reported Dead appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

