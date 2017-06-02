Ebonyi Governor, Umahi reshuffles cabinet

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, on Friday carried out a major cabinet reshuffle. The move saw four Commissioners, two Senior Special Assistants and 11 Senior Assistants swap positions. This was confirmed by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State […]

Ebonyi Governor, Umahi reshuffles cabinet

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

