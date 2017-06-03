Pages Navigation Menu

Ebonyi journalist Charles Otu allegedly assaulted by Gov. Umahi’s thugs (photos)

The publisher of Conscience, a local newspaper, Charles Otu who is an Ebonyi based journalist, was reportedly left unconscious yesterday the 2nd of June 2017, after being kidnapped and beaten to unconsciousness by gunmen alleged to be working for the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi. It was gathered that Charles Otu was reportedly assaulted for […]

