Ebonyi NLC hopeful Umahi will set aside N1bn for pension, gratuity

Mr Leo Nkah, Acting Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi Chapter, says he is hopeful that Gov. Dave Umahi will set aside one billion naira for the settlement of pensions and gratuities as he promised.

Umahi, during the 2017 May Day celebration in Abakaliki, had promised to set aside the sum for payments of pensions and gratuities.

Nkah spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja.

He recalled that the governor had promised that N500 million would be for retired local government workers and N500 million for retired state workers.

“In the promises he made, some of them were time bound; some that were immediate, we have already started seeing the results.

“At least, the issue of promotion has been lifted, suspension of the pension law is in effect.

“The return of the money deducted under the (suspended) pension scheme has been effected.

“The ones that are yet to be done, he (governor) promised to do, the delay was because of technical issues.

“And the environment is already conducive for the governor to do more.

“I believe that all will be done in accordance with what he promised and all we demanded during the May Day.’’

Nkah, who is also State President, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, said that Umahi was favourably disposed to the workers’ welfare.

“But what happened was that he assumed office in a period of recession and took a little hard stand when it came to the payment of salaries and other allowances.

“Also the knowledge level of those who should have explained to him some things that were statutory were lacking then.

“ But currently the governor is disposed to taking care of most pressing areas the workers are pointing at, that he should look into.

“He is well disposed, it is just for us to be on our toes and continue to press him.

“I know he will do most of the things, if not all the things we asked for, he is better disposed now than before.’’