Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ebuehi reveals why he dumped Holland for Super Eagles – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Ebuehi reveals why he dumped Holland for Super Eagles
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles and ADO Den Haag of Netherlands defender, Tyronne Ebuehi, has said he decided to pledge his international allegiance to Nigeria, after a conversation with William Troost-Ekong. Ebuehi was born to a Dutch mother and a Nigerian father, but …
Playing for Nigeria is a blessing, says Holland-born Eagles defenderTheCable

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.