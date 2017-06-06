Ebuehi: Super Eagles Will Beat Bafana; Why I Chose Ngeria

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles and ADO Den Haag of Netherlands defender Tyronne Ebuehi is confident of victory against South Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ebuehi should make his first competitive appearance for Nigeria against South Africa this weekend.

He was in action for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw against Corsica and their 3-0 win against Togo in friendly games in France last week.

Speaking in a video interview on Nigeria Football Federation, Ebuehi revealed why he chose Nigeria over the Netherlands, his experience so far in the Super Eagles and their recent improvement in the FIFA rankings which has seen them move up to 38th in the world.

"It is important to start strong," Ebuehi said. "South Africa is a good opponent but I think we should win the game.

"I think we have all that it takes to win this game, I have a good feeling about it."

On the Super Eagles impressive rise in the FIFA rankings, Ebuehi said: "A new generation of players are coming, a lot of young players and a lot of talents also.

"I think it's a good sign that we are now fourth in Africa and we should become first which is the next step."

And on his experience being in Nigeria, andwhat influenced his decision to switch allegiance to Nigeria, Ebuehi who has a Dutch mother and a Nigerian father said: "It is nice to be back in my father's country and I am happy to be here.

"It is something new. Being an international player is what everybody dreams of. I am just blessed and really happy to be a part of the team.

"The opportunity to play for Nigeria is a big step in my career, I'm just 21 years old, I just started. Of course William (Troost-Ekong) was an important person who helped me come to Nigeria. He told me positive things about the country so that was why I also made the decision to play for Nigeria. I believe 100 per cent it's the best step to take."

