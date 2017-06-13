EC youth league fails in bid to nominate Mantashe- No one from EC on national slate – Daily dispatch
|
Daily dispatch
|
EC youth league fails in bid to nominate Mantashe- No one from EC on national slate
Daily dispatch
The Eastern Cape ANCYL tried in vain to have Gwede Mantashe put forward as a candidate for ANC national chairperson in December. African National Congress secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. This was revealed by its provincial task team (PTT) …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!