Echiejile storms camp

The Super Eagles preparations for their match against South Africa are now in full swing, with the squad having their first workout at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium yesterday morning.

Monaco defender Elderson Echiejile has finally joined the squad in Uyo.

Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo and Leicester City star Ahmed Musa were still being expected.

According to the team’s schedule of activities, the Super Eagles had only one training session yesterday.

Nigeria will face South Africa in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday, June 10.

The post Echiejile storms camp appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

