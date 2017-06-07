Pages Navigation Menu

Echiejile storms camp

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Super Eagles preparations for their match against South Africa are now in full swing, with the squad having their first workout at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium yesterday morning.

Nigerian defender Elderson Echiejile (R) vies for the ball with a Rwandan player 

Monaco defender Elderson Echiejile has finally joined the squad in Uyo.

Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo and Leicester City star Ahmed Musa were still being expected.

According to the team’s schedule of activities, the Super Eagles had only one training session yesterday.

Nigeria will face South Africa in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday, June 10.

