Echiejile wary of South Africa

Elderson Echiejile has warned that the Super Eagles cannot afford to underestimate South Africa in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“When it comes to African football, South Africa have a good team and they play fast football. Each time we play them it has never been easy,” Echiejile told media during Thursday’s media parley.

“We don’t have to think about them stopping us from the Nations Cup [Equatorial Guinea 2015], all we want is play the next AFCON.

“This is our first game and we have to start very well because we are playing a very good side.

“All we have to do is concentrate on the game tactically, give everything and hope for a good result.”

The post Echiejile wary of South Africa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

