Eclectic Chique Launches Flagship Store In Ikoyi

African inspired accessories brand, Eclectic Chique by Mrs Teni Majekodunmi officially launched its flagship store at Nakehnos Boulevard, Ikoyi for the fashion and style enthusiasts.

Guests were invited to see and experience the brand and its wide range of affordable pieces, created through a mix of art, rich colours, vibrant prints and exquisite embellishments. The indigenous print brand is known for their creative expressions on jewelry, bags, hats and even beach wear with every piece giving off that classic ”eclectic chique” vibe.

Mrs Teni Majekodunmi revealed on the day of the launch “The whole idea behind the brand is to show how much talent comes from our continent, striving daily to change the perception of how African products are viewed Internationally. We do this by paying exceptional detail to the finishing touches of each product”

The store will stock all collections from the brand.

See more photos below.

The post Eclectic Chique Launches Flagship Store In Ikoyi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

