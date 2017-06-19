Economic activities crumble in Cross River as workers embark on indefinite strike

Government, economic, and sociopolitical activities have crumbled in Cross River state as workers commenced indefinite strike action in the State. All government offices in the state have been closed by the order of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) as workers were forced out of their offices by the unions. DAILY […]

