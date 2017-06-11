Economic sabotage: NUJ partners NCS on anti-smuggling campaign

By Udeme Clement

In a bid to strengthen inter-agency cooperation on the fight against smuggling, which is taking its toll on local industries in Nigeria, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed willingness to partner with the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ Owerri, on enlightenment programmes for the public.

The Chairman of NUJ, Imo State Council, Sir. Innocent Igwe, made this known during a courtesy visit to the new Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Unit, Comptroller Amajam Bukar, stressing that the media has a crucial role to play in anti-smuggling campaign , in order to enhance growth of local companies in the country.

In his remarks, Bukar, who has already embarked on building strong partnerships with key partners of Customs in the zone, said collaboration between the zone and NUJ cannot be underscored. “The zone is empowered to suppress smuggling through enforcement of government policies and does not engage in arbitrary seizure of goods and commodities that have fulfilled all legal requirements. Our activities are geared towards empowering economic growth”, he said.

He added, “We do not gain anything if a genuine importer suffers to import goods and it is impounded. It is not easy for an individual to raise resources, and transport himself to buy goods and import them into the country, and we just seize the goods. No! The Service is not out to cause suffering, rather we facilitate legitimate trade and alleviate any problem faced by compliant traders.

The post Economic sabotage: NUJ partners NCS on anti-smuggling campaign appeared first on Vanguard News.

