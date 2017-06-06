ECOWAS Admits Morocco, But Studying Implications – Front Page Africa
Front Page Africa
ECOWAS Admits Morocco, But Studying Implications
Front Page Africa
Monrovia – The Northern African country of Morocco's request to join the West African regional body has been approved in principle by ECOWAS, but West African leaders are studying the implications of its membership before its membership can be formally …
