Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ECOWAS, Israel sign $1 bn solar energy for member states

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

ECOWAS and Israel on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of one billion dollar investment to advance green energy power projects across 15 ECOWAS member states over the next four years. Remy Reinstein, Country Director, Energiya Global, Israel’s leading solar developer stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday. Reinstein said…

The post ECOWAS, Israel sign $1 bn solar energy for member states appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.