ECOWAS, Israel sign $1 bn solar energy for member states

ECOWAS and Israel on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of one billion dollar investment to advance green energy power projects across 15 ECOWAS member states over the next four years. Remy Reinstein, Country Director, Energiya Global, Israel’s leading solar developer stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday. Reinstein said that the MoU was signed in Liberia by the Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and ECOWAS President, Marcel de-Souza along with Yosef Abramowitz, CEO Energiya Global, the firm that will execute the project.

