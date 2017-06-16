ECOWAS raises $150m against diseases – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
ECOWAS raises $150m against diseases
Daily Trust
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has risen over $150 million to tackle communicable and non-communicable diseases in the sub-region. Director General of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) Dr Xavier Crespin made …
