Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Reworked by Rapper Chika as Pride Anthem: Listen – Billboard

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Billboard

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' Reworked by Rapper Chika as Pride Anthem: Listen
Billboard
Pride Month may have just gotten the anthem it deserves — and to think it was under our noses the whole time. The tune-in question is a rainbow remake of Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" courtesy of Montgomery, Alabama's Chika, a 20-year-old …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.