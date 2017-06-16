Eden Hazard ‘so happy’ at Chelsea as Belgian aims to defend Premier League title – Independent.ie
Eden Hazard 'so happy' at Chelsea as Belgian aims to defend Premier League title
Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has set his sights on winning the Premier League title and the club's player of the year crown again next season. Hazard, who is currently recovering from a broken ankle, has been linked with a big-money summer move to …
