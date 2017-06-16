Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eden Hazard ‘so happy’ at Chelsea as Belgian aims to defend Premier League title – Independent.ie

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Independent.ie

Eden Hazard 'so happy' at Chelsea as Belgian aims to defend Premier League title
Independent.ie
Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has set his sights on winning the Premier League title and the club's player of the year crown again next season. Hazard, who is currently recovering from a broken ankle, has been linked with a big-money summer move to …
Eden Hazard enjoying life with Chelsea 'family' as he targets title repeatESPN FC
Real Madrid target Eden Hazard: I want to stay at Chelsea and win Player of the Year againDaily Star
Hazard hints at Chelsea stay amid Madrid links as he targets another Player of the Year awardGoal.com
SkySports –Football Espana –The Sun –Newstalk 106-108 fm
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.