Edike Bags Ultimate Integrity Award

Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Mr. Eporwei Charles Edike has been honoured by the Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) with the ultimate integrity award.

Others who were honoured alongside ACG Edike were the Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, and the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba.

Others are Professor Pat Utomi, Justice Oludotun Adebola Adefope, Dr. Atilade Olufemi Oshoniyi, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Mr. Sidney Ufeli and Mr. Anthony Akiotu.

The Customs Chief who was hitherto the ACG Zonal Co-ordinator, Zone A, Yaba, Lagos is presently the Commandant, Customs Command and Staff College/World Customs Organisation (WCO) Regional Training Centre, Gwagwalada Abuja.

Presenting the award at an impressive ceremony in Lagos, the NACJ said ACG Edike emerged from a list of those shortlisted based on his sterling performance as a Comptroller.

Former presidential aspirant and chairman of the occasion, Professor Pat Utomi said integrity is doing the right thing whether one is been watched or not.

Receiving the award, ACG Edike said he dedicated the award to the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Colonel Ibrahim Hameed Ali (retired) for giving him the opportunity and support that have enabled him to carry out his duties effectively.

He thanked the CGC for reposing confidence in his ability to deliver in the places he had posted him to since Ali’s appointment as the NCS boss by President Mohammadu Buhari.

He also dedicated the award to officers and men of the NCS, especially those he has been privileged to work with in the various places he had been posted to over the years.

According to him, without the support and co-operation of these officers and men, it would have been impossible to record all the successes that propelled the organisers of the award to take note of.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

