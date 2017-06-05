Edo Assembly to commence screening of Commissioner nominees

BENIN—Edo State House of Assembly will this week commence the screening of Commissioner nominees.

It will be recalled that Governor Godwin Obaseki had last week appointed 192 Special Assistants.

The Special Assistants were drawn from the 192 wards across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the list of the commissioner nominees will be submitted to the House today by the state government for their consideration. The House had earlier approved the appointment of 12 Special Advisers for the governor.

