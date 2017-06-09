Edo community cries out over abandoned secondary school

By Chigoziri Onuoha

Ohordua community in Edo State has cried out to the state government over the abandonment and the dilapidating infrastructure at the only secondary school serving the community and others around it.

Chairman of Education Committee of the Association of Ohordua Sons and Daughters, Prince Valentine Oribhabor, who spoke on the failed facilities at the school, said the school has virtually turned into a forest as trees have taken over the school compound and classrooms.

Oribhabor said that the school, Ohordua Mixed Secondary School, Okhunirie-Eguare, Ohordua, in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state, was founded in 1979 through communal efforts to address the educational need of the people, but later handed over to the government.

He stated that trouble started for the school during a kingship tussle which lasted until 2012 during which many children of secondary school age ran for safety and since 2014, the place has remained dilapidated.

According to him, “We believe that it is only the government that can rescue the college from its dilapidated state even if it is by partial or piecemeal approach to serve people of the community and adjourning rural communities.

“Since 2014, the place became dilapidated due to lack of attention by government in the state. The short stretch of the Okhunirie earth road between Ohordua and Ewatto has long been totally and almost inaccessible” he added.

He pleaded that the government to urgently renovate the school, as the school had in the past produced many renowned citizens in different professions.

The post Edo community cries out over abandoned secondary school appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

