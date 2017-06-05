Edo, EU to clamp down on illegal migration

Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has revealed his intention to work with the European Union (EU) to discourage and penalise offenders caught promoting illegal migration, while also noting that his administration would collaborate with the EU to drive economic development.

This was at the Edo State Government House in Benin City where the EU ambassador to Nigeria, Michel Arrion disclosed that the union was currently working with 10 states in development, trade, Investment and Migration.

Meanwhile, he indicated reciprocal intent to partner with the government of Edo state to boost job creation in the state, adding that the state’s agrarian resources could be of immense advantage to solving many problems.

On illegal migration, he explained that while the EU welcomed migrants, it was against illegal migration, which had led to the death of many Nigerian youths in the Sahara Desert and Mediterranean Sea.

Governor Obaseki, meanwhile, commended the EU for its support to Nigeria, especially the Niger Delta Support Programme and Rural Financing Programme, adding that his administration had outlined short, medium and long term programmes to revamp the.

“We want to enact relevant legislation to deal with the criminals who promote illegal migration and we will need your support to help us prosecute the perpetrators at the international level”, the governor said.

