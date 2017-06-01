Edo Gov. restates commitment to construction of rural roads

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the purpose of his administration’s focus on constructing rural roads was to open agricultural opportunities, as investors were already waiting to come in. Obaseki who stated this while inspecting the ongoing construction of the 29 kilometers Agbede-Awain-Idegun road, said many investors were already waiting to access fertile lands across the state for agricultural purposes. He said he was at the project site to see progress work as well as ensure that the contractor finishes the work within the targeted time.

