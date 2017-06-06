Edo Jobs: SUBEB rolls out 77 vacancies

EDO STATE chapter of the State Universal Basic Education, SUBEB, on Monday called for interested individuals to apply for employments, which were vacant in the education board, noting that the vacancies were only open to current staff of the state civil service as well as those who registered in the ongoing Edo Jobs programme. A […]

