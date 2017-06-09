Edo poll: Appeal court validates Obaseki’s election

The Court of Appeal in Benin, on Friday validate the election of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress. Details soon…

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

