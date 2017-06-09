Edo Poll: PDP Loses As Court Of Appeal Validates Governor Obaseki’s Election

The Court of Appeal in Benin, on Friday validated the election of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Edo State.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, had approached the appellate court after he lost at the Election Petition Tribunal, alleging manipulation of the governorship election.

The Justice Ahmed Badamasi, led Election Petition Tribunal had on Friday, April 14, 2017, upheld the election of Governor Obaseki, who was declared winner of the September 28, 2016 governorship election in Edo state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details later…

