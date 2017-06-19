Pages Navigation Menu

Edo to relocate Army barracks

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

EDO State Government said it will synergize with the 4th Brigade Headquarters to relocate its barracks at Ikpoba Hill to a more conducive place. Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed this after inspecting the barrack in Benin, yesterday. The governor, who was accompanied by the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen Ibrahim Garba, expressed displeasure with the dilapidated facilities […]

