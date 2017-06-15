Edo to set up Hajj c'ttee, Muslim Welfare Board

Vanguard

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration would expedite the constitution of a Hajj Committee and a Muslim Welfare Board to facilitate the creation of a structure for Muslims intending to travel for Hajj this year …

