Edo to set up Hajj c’ttee, Muslim Welfare Board – Vanguard

Jun 15, 2017


Edo to set up Hajj c'ttee, Muslim Welfare Board
The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration would expedite the constitution of a Hajj Committee and a Muslim Welfare Board to facilitate the creation of a structure for Muslims intending to travel for Hajj this year
