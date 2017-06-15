Edo to set up Hajj c’ttee, Muslim Welfare Board – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
Edo to set up Hajj c'ttee, Muslim Welfare Board
Vanguard
The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration would expedite the constitution of a Hajj Committee and a Muslim Welfare Board to facilitate the creation of a structure for Muslims intending to travel for Hajj this year …
Edo Gov to Refurbish Ogbemudia Stadium Facilities
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!