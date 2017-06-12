Pages Navigation Menu

Edo University 2017/2018 Application Form On Sale.

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into 100 and 200 levels undergraduate degree programmes of the Edo University Iyamho on Full -Time basis for the 2017/18 academic session. Edo University’s Undergraduate Programmes  Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences Accounting Banking and Finance Business …

