Edo: Women protest activities of herdsmen, killing of woman

Hundreds of women in Elele-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo, on Saturday staged a peaceful protest on Auchi-Okene-Highway, following the killing of a middle-aged woman by suspected herdsmen. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters want all herdsmen to vacate their territory without further delay. Women in their hundreds chanting songs, appealed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

