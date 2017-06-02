Educationist calls for focus on technical, science education
Prof. John Eke, the Ebonyi Commissioner for Education has called for the establishment of more science and technical schools in order to boost Nigeria’s technological growth. Eke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abakaliki that technical education was key to the nation’s technological advancement drive.
