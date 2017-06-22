Eduwo, Preko win LBA for May – SuperSport
Ghanaian coach Yaw Preko with NPFL club FC Ifeanyiubah has emerged the winner of League Bloggers Awards (LBA) for May for his outstanding performance in the Nigerian top flight. Lobi Stars forward, Kingsley Eduwo, on the other hand claimed the …
