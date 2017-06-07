Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC arraigns former Rivers REC for alleged N185m scam

A former Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Gesila Khan Okubama, was on Wednesday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at a Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The Commissioner, together with one other official, Peter Popnen, was arraigned before Justice Salihu Saidu on a five-count charge bordering on gratification and money laundering to the tune of N185, 842,000.00.

