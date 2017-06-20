EFCC arrests PSC director, Emmanuel Ibe for alleged N600m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has picked up the Director of Administration at the Police Service Commission, Emmanuel Ibe, for an alleged N600m fraud. Ibe was detained last week following a petition by some members of the Police Service Commission Cooperative Society that he allegedly collected millions of naira from them meant to be […]

EFCC arrests PSC director, Emmanuel Ibe for alleged N600m fraud

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

