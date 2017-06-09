EFCC blocks Leo Ogor’s N116m contracts exposed by Jibrin
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a court order from Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court to block N116million belonging to the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Leo Ogor. The money is contained in the accounts of five of the six companies owned by Ogor with which he secured contracts […]
EFCC blocks Leo Ogor’s N116m contracts exposed by Jibrin
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!