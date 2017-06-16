EFCC denies prosecuting Saraki, disowns its counsel Rotimi Jacobs

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it was not prosecuting the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki in the recently concluded false declaration of assets case.

In a series of tweets, the anti-graft agency made it clear to Nigerians that it was not the prosecutor at the Code of Conduct Tribunal’s (CCT) trial.

The EFCC also disowned counsel, Rotimi Jacobs saying that he is an independent anti-corruption lawyer to the state and could be counsel to any organisation.

During the two years trial of Saraki, Rotimi Jacobs was always refereed to as counsel to the EFCC, but the EFCC clarifies that he is not attached to the commission.

For our friends that do not know, the #EFCC was NOT prosecuting the Senate President. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) 15 June 2017

