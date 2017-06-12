Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC explains why its operatives raided Sun Newspaper

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it invaded the head office of The Sun Newspaper, as part of routine efforts to ascertain the state of the assets of the publishing company, which is subject of subsisting interim forfeiture order. This was contained in a statement released by the agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

