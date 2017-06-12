EFCC explains why its operatives raided Sun Newspaper

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it invaded the head office of The Sun Newspaper, as part of routine efforts to ascertain the state of the assets of the publishing company, which is subject of subsisting interim forfeiture order. This was contained in a statement released by the agency’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, […]

EFCC explains why its operatives raided Sun Newspaper

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

