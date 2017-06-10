EFCC launches manhunt for fraudster kingpin over N53.7 fraud

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is on the trail of one Abayomi Fredrick Ebiesuwa, a suspected fraud kingpin popularly known as Chairman.

Ebiesuwa, according to a petition submitted to the Commission by a complainant, (name withheld) allegedly masterminded the infamous dollar scheme to entrap the victim. The complainant, sometimes in May 2013, boarded a taxi with three other passengers who were purportedly members of a syndicate who specialized in hoodwinking unsuspecting victims with an impending danger. According to her, she heard the three passengers arguing about a Ghana-must-go bag filled with US Dollars in the boot of the car.

One of them told her she must be cleansed to avert sudden and mysterious death having heard their discussion. At that point, she was taken to an unknown destination where she started giving Ebiesuwa, the Chairman, and the other members of the syndicate different sums in cash and bank payment totaling N53, 713, 260.00, which she allegedly got from the sale of her properties in both Ibadan and Lagos, she further alleged.

Preliminary investigations however have revealed that over nine million naira (N9.1m) was paid to Ebiesuwa’s wife account domicile in one of the third generation banks apart from other funds traced to his personal account from the victim. It was also discovered that he has built a hotel located at Gbogbo, Ikorodu, and Lagos State from the proceeds of the crime

Meanwhile the wife, Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle, has been arrested by the Commission and she is already helping the operatives with useful information. She confirmed that the victim actually paid the money to her account on the instruction of her husband.

The post EFCC launches manhunt for fraudster kingpin over N53.7 fraud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

