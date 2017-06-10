EFCC launches manhunt for fraudster kingpin over N53.7million fraud

Following the complaint by one of his victims, the Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC have launched a manhunt for a fraudster kingpin who has been identified as Abayomi Fredrick Ebiesuwa a.k.a Chairman, for reportedly masterminding the infamous dollar scheme to entrap the victim. It was gathered that sometime in May 2013, one of his victims […]

The post EFCC launches manhunt for fraudster kingpin over N53.7million fraud appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

