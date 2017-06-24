EFCC operatives storm Abuja estate over N2 billion probe

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday stormed the Winning Clause /City of David Estate located at Plot 67, Kafe District, Gwarinpa Extension, Abuja.

The operatives, who arrived the estate at exactly 11:00 a.m with a White Toyota Hilux with Number Plate Niger AJ 596 BDA, left at about11:47 a.m, after combing through the estate.

Panic stricken residents of the Estate were initially shocked at the entry of the operatives accompanied by a Police officer but the Chairman of the Winning Clause Estate Residents’ Association, Mr. Mike Arowosegbe told reporters that the operatives informed him that they were in search-visit to the estate and that their mission was not to seal off the Estate office. He stated that the operatives were on sight assessment mission following their investigations into affairs of the estate.

Members of the Winning Clause Estate Residents Association had petitioned the EFCC alleging that the promoter of the Winning Clause/ City of David Estate, Mrs. Obiageli Okwubanego, had allegedly collected about N2 billion from the subscribers without developing the estate. It was gathered that the EFCC had earlier interrogated Mrs. Okwubanego, alongside other affected stakeholders in the estate.

The Estate Association Chairman also confirmed that members of the Association have also been interrogated by the EFCC in furtherance of the investigation.

In the petition addressed to the Acting Chairman of the anti-graft Commission, Ibrahim Magu, a copy of which was made available in Abuja on Friday, the house owners had requested for thorough investigation into activities of Winning Clause Limited and its promoter, Okwubanego, and called for the recovery of the sums collected from them by the woman, allegedly under false pretense.

In a chat with reporters the Winning Clause Estate shortly after the EFCC operatives departed the estate, Chairman of the Estate Association, Mr. Arowosegbe, said: “We actually started this estate around 2008, through a developer called Saraha Homes. Somewhere along the line, I think in 2012, some other persons showed up with a company name –Winning Clause that they were now the new owner.

“When we did our search, we discovered that they were given another allocation in 2011 March without revoking the earlier one given to Proform West Africa, which went into alliance with Saraha Homes for marketing of the estate.

Our people are appalled that rather than develop the estate, all the developer is interested in is to impose huge bills on us. We were recently shocked to see another claimant to the land and that prompted us to send the petition to the EFCC to intervene.”

