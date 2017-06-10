EFCC seizes N3bn hotel allegedly owned by Patience Jonathan [PHOTOS]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has seized a hotel allegedly belonging to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The five-storey hotel, believed to be worth about N3bn, is located near Setraco Construction Company, beside Mabushi Kado Expressway. The property, which has not been officially opened, has between 50 to 100 rooms, […]

EFCC seizes N3bn hotel allegedly owned by Patience Jonathan [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

