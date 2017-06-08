Efe Ambrose signs two-year deal with Hibernian

Efe Ambrose, 28, has joined Scottish club side, Hibernian on a two-year deal following a successful short-term loan from Celtic towards the end of the 2016/17 season, where he played twelve times.

The defender, who can operate at centre-back and right-back, required an endorsement from the Scottish Football Association and a Visa prior to his deal being wholly ratified.

Hibernian Chief Executive Leeann Dempster said of the deal: “Efe is a player of real quality, and one who excited the fans when he arrived on a short-term deal. The Club as a whole are delighted to be bringing in a player with his quality and experience.

“Neil was really keen to get Efe over the line, and we’re delighted to have been able to achieve that.

“Bringing in a player like Efe is a coup and the supporters played their part. We now have over 11,300 season ticket holders, this is the sort of backing that helps us to bring in players with his quality as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Efe joins Simon Murray and Danny Swanson as signings made by Neil Lennon as he prepares his squad for the forthcoming Ladbrokes Premiership season.

The post Efe Ambrose signs two-year deal with Hibernian appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

