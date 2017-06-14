EFFC boss, Magu tells Nigerian government to build Maximum Prison in Sambisa

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has called on the Federal Government of Nigerian to build a Maximum Prison in Sambisa Forest specifically for corrupt people. He said the reason for the appeal was to express clearly that corrupt practice will not be tolerated in the land. Speaking […]

EFFC boss, Magu tells Nigerian government to build Maximum Prison in Sambisa

