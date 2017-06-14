IOM, Niger authorities rescue 92 abandoned migrants – News24
Dakar – More than 90 West African migrants on their way to Libya have been rescued after being abandoned in the scorching Sahara Desert in Niger, the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday. Officials in Niger's Northern Agadez …
