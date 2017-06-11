Efya – Until The Dawn (Prod. by Maleek Berry) – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Efya – Until The Dawn (Prod. by Maleek Berry)
Ghanaian diva Efya is out with a new spanking hot single and she calls this one “Until The Dawn” and it is hot. The talented singer and songwriter is currently contracted to One Nation Entertainment and is also Wizkid's Starboy Entertainment's first lady.
